The Reading and Leeds festivals continue to stake their claim as one of England’s largest events. This year’s festivities headlined by Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Liam Gallagher, and more showcased why. Unfortunately, due to technical issues seemingly caused by heavy rains, attendees have a bone to pick with Reading Festival 2024.

After reportedly arriving to her headlining set late yesterday (August 24), Lana Del Rey attempted to make up for it by condensing a few songs. But fans believe her efforts were in vain when the “Tough” singer’s set was abruptly cut short due to a production error. Now, organizations of the festival have issued an apology to Lana Del Rey fans. “Due to an error by the Reading production team we accidentally cut Lana Del Rey’s incredible set short by 5 mins,” read the note. “We apologize unreservedly to Lana and her fans.”

As a bonus, it appears Lana Del Rey could return to the stage today (August 25) based on a promotional image shared in the festival’s Instagram stories.

In the page’s subsequent post, the social media manager then turned their apologetic attention to Reneé Rapp, who battled with the elements during her set.

“We would like to thank Reneé Rapp for her perseverance and professionalism amidst the technical difficulties we had to deal with from Storm Lilian,” a representative wrote. “We know many of you traveled to see her and are really sorry you did not get the show you deserve. We are desperately hoping, like you, that she will come back to R&L in the future.”

Reading and Leeds Festival 2024 is set to close out today (August 25). Find more information here.