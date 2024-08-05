We’ve been spoiled in 2024. As we previously outlined in our list of the year’s best albums so far, we’ve been treated to new albums from folks like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Dua Lipa, Rapsody, and many more. What’s wild is that there’s still so much to look forward to in the year’s closing months. Cardi B insists her long-awaited second album is dropping before 2025. Post Malone will complete his country pivot on F-1 Trillion. Sabrina Carpenter is set to continue her run as the year’s biggest breakout star with an LP of her own. Ultimately, there’s something coming for everybody soon, so check out the most anticipated albums of the rest of 2024 below.

ASAP Rocky — Don’t Be Dumb (August 30) Rocky has kept busy over the past few years with singles and collaborations, but as far as albums, fans have been waiting for a new one since 2018’s Testing. At long last, though, Don’t Be Dumb is set to land this summer and it’s set to include the 2023 single “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” Beabadoobee — This Is How Tomorrow Moves (August 9) Something major happened between past Uproxx cover star Beabadoobee’s latest album (2022’s Beatopia) and her upcoming LP (This Is How Tomorrow Moves): She opened for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. So, Swiftie eyes will be on Bea’s next one and there’s a lot to enjoy, including “Take A Bite,” “Coming Home,” and “Ever Seen.”

Big Sean — Better Me Than You (August) It’s been nearly four years since Detroit 2, the latest album from Big Sean. He’s on his way back, though, with Better Me Than You, and if his just-announced new management deal is any indication, he’s looking to shake things up this time around. Cardi B Cardi has found herself on lists of most-anticipated albums for the past few years as fans patiently (very, very patiently) await the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy. Cardi had a disappointing dispatch on that front a few months ago, though, when she said she’d be “relaxing this year.” Later, though, she reversed course and promised that her next album, which has yet to be officially announced, is indeed coming in 2024.

Halsey Halsey is back (even if she’s not necessarily feeling awesome about it at the moment), as she had an album on the way, a project that comes after/amid a tough journey: Halsey recently said of the project, “When I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make.” So far, we’ve heard “Lucky,” a Britney Spears- and Monica-sampling that sounds a lot more uplifting than the tone of everything before this sentence. J Balvin — Rayo (August 9) After releasing an album every year from 2018 to 2021, J Balvin fans have found themselves in a rare position: Amid an extended wait for a new album. Their suffering is about to end, though, as Rayo drops in a few days and it features the thumping SAIKO collaboration “Gaga.”

Lana Del Rey — Lasso Del Rey confirmed this one herself, saying at a pre-Grammys event in January, “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.” She also indicated the project is called Lasso and at the time, it was expected to drop in September, although an official release date has yet to be revealed. Latto — Sugar Honey Iced Tea In June, Latto threw a big Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta, where she announced the title of her upcoming project, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Given the prevalence of rap beef these days, some took the title as a dig at Ice Spice. Whatever the case, there’s no tracklist yet, but perhaps some of Latto’s post-777 singles will make the cut, like her 2023 hit “Put It On Da Floor.”

MJ Lenderman — Manning Fireworks (September 6) MJ Lenderman has a bit of a double-life situation going on right now: He’s a member of successful indie rockers Wednesday while also earning acclaim for his solo material. Some considered his 2022 album Boat Songs to be one of the year’s best releases, and now he’s prepping Manning Fireworks, which brings his two musical worlds together as Wednesday bandmate Karly Hartzman has a feature on the album. Nilüfer Yanya — My Method Actor (September 13) Yanya has become a quick favorite in the indie world over the past half-decade, and for her third album, she’s drawing conceptual inspiration from the world of film. She previously described method acting as “a bit like being a musician,” continuing, “When you’re performing, you’re still trying to invoke the energy and emotion of when you first wrote it, in that moment. It definitely feels like you’re having to recreate or step into that headspace.”

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion (August 16) Posty just follows his heart. He started in hip-hop, ventured more into pop territory, and now he’s in his country era. It’s off to a cracking start, too, as he landed a No. 1 single by teaming with Morgan Wallen for “I Had Some Help.” Indeed, he had some help making his debut country album F-1 Trillion, as it also features Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and many other country favorites. Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet (August 23) It’s hard to argue against Carpenter’s “Espresso” as this year’s song of the summer (although tunes from Kendrick Lamar and some others have cases, too). Carpenter has quickly become one of music’s biggest stars thanks to her down-to-earth personality and undeniably delightful songs, and there’s sure to be plenty of both on Short N’ Sweet.