Lana Del Rey’s latest record Norman F*cking Rockwell is a dynamic follow-up to Lust For Life. The record has performed well critically, but in the midst of all that, Lana has turned to a different creative outlet, as the singer is releasing a collection of poems titled Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. The book is taking longer to get to the shelves than she had anticipated, though, probably because she’s decided to hand-bind each one. Instead, Lana has announced she’s releasing a collection of poems as a spoken word album that arrives early in the new year.

Lana made the announcement via a video posted to her Instagram. In the selfie video, the singer shared her creative drive behind the album, saying it’s the result of her exploring her roots. The singer said she also connected to America’s roots, which is why half of the proceeds from the album will benefit Native American organizations across the country.

“I had a thought for a while about how I wanted the album to be around a dollar, because I just love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and that they were priceless in some way,” she said. “And there was a second part that I’d been thinking of before releasing it, which was that I wanted half of what the spoken word is going for to benefit Native American organizations around the country — whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact.”

The singer also said detailed the album’s sound, saying it is a form of “freestyle poetry” and is “a bit more gritty” than a typical LP. As for the charity, Lana didn’t specify which organizations the proceeds will go to, but the singer said she’s already speaking to several. Lana’s spoken word album is set to arrive on January 4.

