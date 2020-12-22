Around this time of year is when Jack Antonoff hosts his Ally Coalition Talent Show, a concert that raises money for Talent Show Action Center, which supports charities benefitting LGBTQ+ youths. Naturally, things were different this year, and the now-livestream event featured an all-star set of performers. The event was highlighted by Lana Del Rey, who sang a rendition of “Silent Night,” and Hayley Williams, who delivered a non-holiday cover, opting to perform Massive Attack’s “Teardrop.”

Other performers at this year’s event included Big Red Machine, Antonoff’s Bleachers, The Chicks, Clairo, Claud, Brittany Howard, Maggie Rogers, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, and Tierra Whack. Additionally, Rachael Ray offered a quick cooking demo, while there were one-minute stand-up comedy sets from Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Reggie Watts, and others.

Ahead of the show, Antonoff wrote, “The pandemic has been hard on everyone but the communities that we are supporting here have been hit disproportionately harder. so …. we will see you all in 6 days and raise money for local LGBTQ homeless shelters. to anyone who has been in the past- you know how special this night is. obviously we can’t meet in person this year … so … here we go – we’re online and we’re putting something together that will be as special and loose as we do it. thank you to all the friends who are performing here. going to be a very special night that has already raised 250k for homeless LGBTQ youth shelters.”

Watch some clips from the show above and below.

also not maggie content but here's st vincent singing "martha my dear" to manifest st vincent comeback in 2021 pic.twitter.com/rAw7y6dl7v — maggie rogers daily (@maggiergsdaily) December 22, 2020

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.