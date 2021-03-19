In a time when albums often come out the same day they’re announced, the road to Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club has felt especially long; She first revealed the album’s title nearly a year ago, back in May 2020. Now, it’s finally out, and to mark the occasion, Del Rey has shared a video for the album-opening “White Dress,” in which she roller skates down a desolate highway.

What a pretty day in LA to release an album pic.twitter.com/xZh1ebQR1g — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 18, 2021

In a September 2020 interview with Jack Antonoff, Del Rey said of the song, which was then titled “White Dress/Waitress,” “Now that [the album] done, I feel really good about it, and I think a defining moment for this album will be ‘White Dress/Waitress.’ […] We did that early on, and it started with you just playing the piano. […] What I like about that song is that for all of its weirdness, when you get to the end of it, you understand exactly what it’s about. I hate when I hear a song that has a great melody, but I have no idea what they’re talking about. In the grunge movement, a lot of the lyrics were super abstract, but the melodies and the tonality were such a vibe that you felt like you knew exactly what the singer was thinking. Nowadays, you get a beautiful melody but you don’t really know what the person is talking about, or if it’s even important to them.”

Watch the “White Dress” video above.