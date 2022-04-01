Lana Del Rey is pretty well known for her cinematic writing style, so you’d think she’d be a perfect choice for a movie soundtrack. Unless, of course, that soundtrack belonged to Stuart Little, the semi-animated family comedy based on a 1945 children’s book that stars a mouse and his adopted human family. Then, it’d be a pretty odd choice — or dare I say, funny. Now, what would you say if you found out that such a song actually exists? You’d be shocked — right before doubling over into fits of laughter when you realize it’s all just an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank.

huh, just found this ultra-rare Lana Del Rey single in the bin at a record store. i guess she wrote it for a movie soundtrack but, uh… i kinda think she was a weird choice… https://t.co/EJHVlBe3Nk pic.twitter.com/4JBFRQQAYf — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) April 1, 2022

The prankster in question is also a familiar face. Demi Adejuyigbe, who you may know as his Twitter handle, Electrolemon, has been amusing the internet for years with his annual videos set to Earth, Wind & Fire’s seminal classic, “September.” But outside of those videos, Adejuyigbe is actually a working comedy writer whose credits include The Good Place and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He’s also a pretty funny standup comic who often incorporates all kinds of silly multimedia into his sets — including cheesy, self-produced songs like the fake Lana Del Rey song about Stuart Little he shared today.

It’s not even the first time he’s crafted a fake soundtrack song. A few years ago, inspired by the weirdness of Disney casting Will Smith as the Genie in the live-action remake of Aladdin, Demi gave the world this gift as well:

wow- just saw a preview of Will Smith's credits music from the new Aladdin!! managed to sneak a video- watch before Disney takes it down!! pic.twitter.com/XOGdSIc8up — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) July 19, 2017

With the “September” series coming to a close last year as a result of their ever-increasing elaborateness (we’ll see about that… 173 days to go), it’s nice to know that good ol’ Electrolemon has a new unofficial holiday suited to his gifts. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next year.