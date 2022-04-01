lana del rey april fools
Getty Image
Pop

This Fake Lana Del Rey Song From ‘Stuart Little’ Has Saved April Fools’ Day

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Lana Del Rey is pretty well known for her cinematic writing style, so you’d think she’d be a perfect choice for a movie soundtrack. Unless, of course, that soundtrack belonged to Stuart Little, the semi-animated family comedy based on a 1945 children’s book that stars a mouse and his adopted human family. Then, it’d be a pretty odd choice — or dare I say, funny. Now, what would you say if you found out that such a song actually exists? You’d be shocked — right before doubling over into fits of laughter when you realize it’s all just an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank.

The prankster in question is also a familiar face. Demi Adejuyigbe, who you may know as his Twitter handle, Electrolemon, has been amusing the internet for years with his annual videos set to Earth, Wind & Fire’s seminal classic, “September.” But outside of those videos, Adejuyigbe is actually a working comedy writer whose credits include The Good Place and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He’s also a pretty funny standup comic who often incorporates all kinds of silly multimedia into his sets — including cheesy, self-produced songs like the fake Lana Del Rey song about Stuart Little he shared today.

It’s not even the first time he’s crafted a fake soundtrack song. A few years ago, inspired by the weirdness of Disney casting Will Smith as the Genie in the live-action remake of Aladdin, Demi gave the world this gift as well:

With the “September” series coming to a close last year as a result of their ever-increasing elaborateness (we’ll see about that… 173 days to go), it’s nice to know that good ol’ Electrolemon has a new unofficial holiday suited to his gifts. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next year.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×