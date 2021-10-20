Lana Del Rey may have deleted all of her social media accounts, but that doesn’t mean she can’t still give her fans they content they want. Just days ahead of the release of her upcoming album Blue Banisters, the singer has debuted a serene video to its title track.

The visual is a quite literal representation of the songs’ lyrics. It opens with her on an expansive property overlooking the hills of California. She joins up with a group of friends, including her sister, Chuck, and they spend the day painting Del Rey’s outdoor banisters a cool-toned blue-grey color, baking cakes, and looking wistfully off into the distant landscape.

Previously speaking about her Blue Banisters album in a statement, Lana Del Rey addressed some recent criticisms and said the LP is meant to “chronicle” her career from the beginning:

“I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now. If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning. […] As much as the on going criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world. And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity.”

Watch Del Rey’s “Blue Banisters” video above.

Blue Banisters is out 10/22 via Polydor Records/UMG. Pre-order it here.