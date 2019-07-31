Getty Image

Lana Del Rey has slowly been rolling out info about her upcoming album, Norman F*cking Rockwell, and earlier this month, she offered the closest thing fans had gotten to a release date. On stage at the FIB Benicàssim Festival in Spain, she said that the record is “coming out next month.” Still, that was somewhat vague, but now Del Rey has made it official: She hopped on social media today to announce that Norman F*cking Rockwell will be released on August 30.

She also shared the album cover, which was shot by Del Rey’s sister, Chuck Grant. It also features Duke Nicholson, the grandson of legendary actor Jack Nicholson who recently made his acting debut in Us. Lana also revealed that the album was “made with” Jack Antonoff, Rick Nowles, and Zach Dawes.

She revealed the tracklist as well, which features three previously released singles: “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” and “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It.” It also includes her recent cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.”

Find the Norman F*cking Rockwell art and tracklist below.

Interscope/Polydor

01. “Norman F*cking Rockwell”

02. “Mariners Apartment Complex”

03. “Venice Bitch”

04. “F*ck It I Love You”

05. “Doin’ Time”

06. “Love Song”

07. “Cinnamon Girl”

08. “How To Disappear”

09. “California”

10. “The Next Best American Record”

11. “The Greatest”

12. “Bartender”

13. “Happiness Is A Butterfly”

14. “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”

Norman F*cking Rockwell is out 8/30 via Interscope/Polydor.