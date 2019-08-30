Lana Del Rey’s ‘Norman F*cking Rockwell’ Is A Sprawling California Masterpiece

Getty Image

F*ck is a word Lana Del Rey knows well. Intimately, even. The expletive is littered all throughout her discography, casually, like she barely notices when it creeps into the slipstream. Like she’s your man. But then: “F*cked my way up to the top,” she sneered in 2014, mimicking the misogynistic cultural assumption that a female pop star without a man behind her must’ve had one between her legs. Or, fans have long treasured the unrecorded alternative lyric, “Let me f*ck you hard in the pouring rain,” regularly trotted out during live versions of “Born To Die.” Ephemera, the explicit version — this is what makes us girls. Sylvia Plath, uncensored. But Lana learned to replace a philandering poet-husband with a manchild who f*cks (press play on the title track), so I think she’s safe for now.

Things aren’t any different on Norman F*cking Rockwell! — punctuation is ironic, natch — even if the album title presents problems for old-world traditionalists like The New York Times (and well, this website), who print it as a blank, a choice both surreal and puritanical, and one that probably makes Lizzy Grant cackle with delight. The f*cks don’t end there, though. “Fresh out of f*cks forever,” she croons on her latest album’s introductory and most emblematic track, “Venice B*tch,” because the swears are coming in two’s now. When this song announced a new Lana album was poised to arrive late last fall, I felt all Scissor Sisters: It can’t come quickly enough, and actually stayed up late watching for a surprise drop for a few Thursday nights after. Should’ve known, Lana would be languid. Lana takes her time. Lana f*cks. She’s your man.

But the space between last September and this one left room for the kind of revelation that elated every LA indie head worth their salt: LDR is a Weyes Blood stan?? “You are an endless source of inspiration to me, and I’m super grateful for your music,” Lana captioned a blurry Instagram clip, taken from the middle of the crowd at Natalie Mering’s Titanic Rising release show in early April. I’ve written elsewhere about why that record was my album of the year (also garnering the praise of Mitski, if you don’t trust me and Lana), but the thought of our Venice b*tch writing a record while steeped in “Bad Magic” and “Movies” was the kind of kismet that only comes around when the world is ending, or close to it.