Lana Del Rey Offers A Potential Preview Of Her Poetry Book With A New Poem Snippet

A bit over a week ago, Lana Del Rey canceled some upcoming concerts, revealing that it was because she has lost her voice and was advised by her doctor to take four weeks off. It would seem she is making good use of her time under vocal rest, at least: Del Rey has shared a snippet of a new poem, which may be a preview of her upcoming poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Del Rey shared a photo of a cloudy sky and a portion of a poem, which appears to be printed in a book. The text that can be seen reads:

“and when you call I put your sweater on

and put you on speaker

and chat for hours underneath the trees

and think about the last time you were lying next to me

how the noise from the cars got louder and louder during rush hour

until it sounded like a river or a stream

and it felt like we were swimming

but it wasn’t just a dream

we were just happy.”

The book has faced multiple delays. In early January, when the book was set to be released, Del Rey said she would wait another month to put the book out, but it was not released in February either.