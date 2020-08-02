Aiming to give fans more content after the release of her 2019 Normal F*cking Rockwell album, Lana Del Rey aimed to begin 2020 with a new poetry audiobook. Originally planned for a January 4 release, the proper audiobook would be riddled with several delays, which pushed it months behind its original schedule. Despite those delays, however, Del Rey continued to share previews and clips from the audiobook to keep fans interested in the upcoming project and show them what was in store. That poetry collection, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, finally arrived on July 28 and to celebrate its release, Del Rey recited one of its poems for fans on social media.

Posting the videos to both her Twitter and Instagram pages, Del Rey recited a poem entitled “Salamander.” Recording in a fruitful backyard, Del Rey continued for nearly two minutes in the vintage-filtered video she shared with fans. The release of the Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass audiobook will precede its hardcover version which Del Rey revealed would be released later this fall and include additional written work.

The collection arrives two months after Del Rey revealed the title of her next album to be Chemtrails Over The Country Club. She revealed its title in a video that addressed comments she made about the recent success of women on the music charts. Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass is out now via Simon & Schuster Audio. Get it here.