A Lana Del Rey fan-favorite track has finally been made available for streaming. Tonight (May 19), Del Rey has given her song “Say Yes To Heaven” an official release on streaming platforms.

On the song, Del Rey encourages a special someone to take a chance on love and make an escape with her.

“If you dance, I’ll dance / And if you don’t, I’ll dance anyway / Give peace a chance / Let the fear you have fall away / I’ve got my eye on you / I’ve got my mind on you / Say yes to Heaven / Say yes to me / Say yes to Heaven / Say yes to me,” she sings over smooth, gorgeous guitar strings, as a pounding drum beats in the background.

Versions of “Say Yes To Heaven” have appeared online for years on platforms like YouTube and Soundcloud, but until tonight, the song had never been officially released. The song is rumored to date back to the sessions for Del Rey’s third studio album, Ultraviolence, which was originally released in 2014.

Recently, the song had gone viral on TikTok, which is likely what prompted a release of the song in both a studio format and a sped-up version.

You can listen to “Say Yes To Heaven” above.