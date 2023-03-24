Lana Del Rey’s highly anticipated new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is finally out now. It’s all anyone can talk about, whether it’s the sultry “Peppers” or the vulnerable “Fingertips.” There’s also a track called “Kintsugi,” and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, the star explained the meaning of the word.

“‘Kintsugi’ I started writing naturally when my sister and my dad and I were at my great uncle Dick’s hospice in Manhattan Beach, with all 50 of the Grant members,” she explained. “Almost don’t need to explain that metaphor to the idea of falling apart and rebuilding one’s life back even more beautifully.”

As for the literal meaning of the word “kintsugi,” Dictionary.com defines it as “a traditional Japanese pottery repair technique in which lacquer mixed with precious metals, especially gold, is used to fill cracks and replace missing pieces.”

Lana said she and her family would sing around her uncle’s bed, which eventually led to her having an epiphany. “I always thought I sang to get out of my small town and then I realized that has nothing to do with it. And then somehow I went from talking about family to talking about people I’m dating, to talking to my dad, that I miss them.”

Watch the interview above.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out now via Interscope. Find more information here.