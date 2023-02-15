Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish recently sat down for an Interview conversation that was published yesterday (February 14). During that chat, Del Rey spoke about why she decided to shift away from an NSFW cover for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. In other news regarding early plans for the album, she also revealed that it almost had an even longer title: Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Pearl Watch Me On Ring A Bell Psycho Lifeguard.

She explained:

“At first, the title was definitely going to be Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and then I f*cking panicked and I went to [photographer and artist Neil Krug’s] house and said, ‘I know this is f*cked up, but I’ve changed the title. It’s going to now be called ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Pearl Watch Me On Ring A Bell Psycho Lifeguard.” He was like, ‘What the f*ck?’ I was like, ‘I’m not telling anyone. Just mock it up.’

He mocked it up, but we realized that maybe it was a bit much to have six titles in one. Then he was like, ‘This is reminding me of a format that I’ve always wanted to play with. What if we just used one title, but then we filled the rest of the page with everyone who’s featured and everyone who engineered it?’ He mocked that up on the portrait shot and I was like, ‘You did it.’ That was a really psychotic day because I was like, ‘Am I willing to literally burn everything down to the ground by having some strange, nonsensical title?'”