A few months ago, Lana Del Rey revealed that her next album would be titled Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which she said would arrive on September 5. But now that is no longer the case. In an update on Instagram, Del Rey promised the album’s lead single, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” is on the way but said the album will take a bit longer.

I am on the very contained set of my first music video for the title track of my album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. And I’m very excited about it. And before you even see this, you’ll hear another song called “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” And I just want to let you know that I love the record and I love you guys and I can’t wait to see you soon. Probably in 2030. Just kidding. See you in 2029. But in the meantime the album’s coming out soon. Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass is coming out this month. And I know it’s been a super challenging time and I just want to let you know my prayers, my meditations are on all of us. So be safe, god bless, I love you, and I’m looking forward to finishing this up for you.

When the album arrives, it will be her follow-up to Norman F*cking Rockwell, which came out in August 2019. That album was considered by critics to be one of the best releases of the year with Del Rey. On a more recent note, Del Rey shared her audiobook project Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass back in July.

