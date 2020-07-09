Lana Del Rey has been teasing a poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, and an audiobook version of it for a while. Now, it looks like we know when both are coming out. As Fader notes, listings for the book are available on Amazon (audiobook) and Waterstones (print book). The audiobook has a listed release date of July 28, while the book is expected to be released the next day.

Both listings include a statement from Del Rey, which reads, “Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass is the title poem of the book and the first poem I wrote of many. Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem. They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I’m proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic.”

There is not yet a tracklist available for the audiobook, but the listings note that some of the poems included are “LA Who Am I To Love You?,” “The Land Of 1,000 Fires,” “Past The Bushes Cypress Thriving,” “Never To Heaven,” “Tessa Dipietro,” and “Happy.” Amazon notes the audiobook is 33 minutes long, and will be released via Simon & Schuster Audio. For the audiobook, Del Rey will read 14 poems (of the “more than thirty” from the print book) atop music from Jack Antonoff.

Meanwhile, Del Rey previously revealed that the book/audiobook will be followed by an album on September 5.