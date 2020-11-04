Lana Del Rey, like many of her musical peers, have been outspoken with her disdain for Donald Trump. That didn’t stop at least one fan from being convinced last night that Del Rey voted for Trump this year, an accusation that Del Rey didn’t take lying down.

Last night, Del Rey livestreamed some election coverage on Instagram Live, and somebody shared a snippet of her broadcast that made it look like Del Rey supported Trump. Del Rey replied to the post, “Choosing this misleading clip out of the entire livestream Isn’t going to get you more livestreams.”

Some people were convinced that Del Rey voted to re-elect Trump, though, with one fan tweeting, “I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me.” Del Rey responded succinctly, “Go. Fuxk. Yourself.” The fan then responded, “Lana telling me to go f*ck myself when I have her tattooed on my arm lmfaoooo alright then.” Lana replied, “Nah read what u wrote hoe.”

Go. Fuxk. Yourself. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 4, 2020

Lana Del Rey claps back at fans for insinuating she voted for Trump #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/uJkMD4zgiN — Lanaism🤍Lana Del Rey Source (@LanaismPoland) November 4, 2020

Del Rey has spoken out against Trump on multiple occasions over the years. She confirmed in 2017 that she tried to place a hex on Trump, saying, “Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of sh*t. […] I’m in line with Yoko [Ono] and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.”

The next year, after Kanye West declared his support for Trump, Del Rey (who performed at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in 2014) expressed her disappointment, saying, “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism. If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does.”