Lana Del Rey Says Her Will Demands No Posthumous Releases Of Her Music

Anderson .Paak generated some attention earlier this week when he revealed some ink that’s more legally binding than it is aesthetic: He tattooed a statement on his arm that reads, “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.” While .Paak went extreme with getting that indelibly written on his arm, Lana Del Rey shared a similar sentiment, albeit not on her skin.

Yesterday, Del Rey showed her support for .Paak’s move by sharing the image of his tattoo, taking the opportunity to reveal that she has also taken steps to make sure that her unreleased music doesn’t see the light of day after her death. Alongside the image, she wrote, “it’s in my will but it’s also on his tattoo.”

Meanwhile, Del Rey is still with us, and she has some new music on the way: She recently updated her Blue Banisters artwork and teased a new single. That comes after her first album of the year, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, and her recent appearance on a Bleachers song.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.