It’s over: Last night (April 27), James Corden hosted his final episode of The Late Late Show. His eight-year run on CBS is over, and Harry Styles, a friend outside of the show, was on hand to help wrap things up.

Styles was Corden’s final guest (as was Will Ferrell), and since Ferrell is such a fan of the game “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,” the three of them played a quick last round. When it came to Styles, his question was about if there would ever be a One Direction reunion.

Instead of eating something nasty, Styles actually answered the question, saying, “I think if… I would never say never to that. I think if there was a time when we all felt like that what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

A few minutes later, Styles had some vulnerable words for Corden, telling him, “Can I just say that as a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you for everything you’ve done. I know… I remember when you decided to take doing the show and watching you do it has been incredibly inspiring to me. On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space for me always as a friend, and I’m selfishly very excited that you’re coming home because I’m going to see you more, but I’m so happy for you, and I’m really really proud of you, and I love you.”

Watch the full final Late Late Show episode above.