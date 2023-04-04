Here Is Every Artist That Went On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

On March 23, 2015, The Late Late Show With James Corden debuted on CBS. Quickly, the show found something that made a significant cultural impact: Days after the show premiered, on March 26, James Corden got in a car, Mariah Carey sat down next to him, and the two drove around while chatting and singing along with Carey’s hits.
That was the first “Carpool Karaoke” segment, which has created some memorable music moments over the past eight years. Adele rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse has gone down in pop/hip-hop lore. Paul McCartney’s turn in the passenger seat made Corden cry and was expanded to an hour-long special. Even Michelle Obama got in on the fun.
Now, though, the drive is coming to an end: The final episode of Corden’s The Late Late Show is set for April 28. So, Corden will no longer need help getting to work, as is the supposed reason why he gets the world’s biggest musicians to ride around and do silly things with him.
All told, a few dozen artists managed to get in on the fun, so we’ve rounded up a full list (as compiled by Wikipedia) of everybody who’s ever had the honor of participating in the beloved segment.
Check out the chronological list of segments (parts of which link to Uproxx’s previous coverage) below. To watch the segments, find the official “Carpool Karaoke” YouTube playlist here.
2015
- Mariah Carey (March 26)
- Jennifer Hudson (April 13)
- Justin Bieber (May 20)
- Iggy Azalea (June 18)
- Rod Stewart featuring ASAP Rocky (July 14)
- Stevie Wonder (September 14)
- Jason Derulo (November 4)
- Justin Bieber (November 18)
- Carrie Underwood (December 2)
- One Direction (December 15)
- “Christmas Carpool Karaoke” featuring Carrie Underwood, Stevie Wonder, Justin Bieber, Iggy Azalea, Jason Derulo, Rod Stewart, One Direction, and Reggie Watts (December 17)
2016
- Adele (January 13)
- Chris Martin (February 2)
- Elton John (February 7)
- Sia (February 16)
- Jennifer Lopez (March 29)
- Gwen Stefani featuring George Clooney and Julia Roberts (May 4)
- Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas (May 16)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda featuring Audra McDonald, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jane Krakowski (June 6)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers (June 13)
- Selena Gomez (June 20)
- Michelle Obama featuring Missy Elliott (July 20)
- Britney Spears (August 25)
- Lady Gaga (October 25)
- Madonna (December 7)
- Bruno Mars (December 13)
- “‘All I Want For Christmas’ Carpool Karaoke” featuring Mariah Carey, Adele, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, and Red Hot Chili Peppers (December 15)
2017
- George Michael (January 3)
- Take That (January 30)
- Stephen Curry (April 3)
- Harry Styles (May 18)
- Katy Perry (May 22)
- Ed Sheeran (June 6)
- Usher (July 25)
- Foo Fighters (September 20)
- Miley Cyrus (October 10)
- Sam Smith featuring Fifth Harmony (November 1)
- Pink (November 14)
- Kelly Clarkson (November 29)
- “‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’ Carpool Karaoke” featuring Reggie Watts, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, and Ed Sheeran (December 11)
2018
- Christina Aguilera featuring Melissa McCarthy (April 23)
- Christina Aguilera (May 16)
- Adam Levine (May 24)
- Shawn Mendes (June 4)
- Paul McCartney (June 21)
- Ariana Grande (August 16)
- Michael Bublé (October 26)
- Barbra Streisand (November 1)
- Migos (November 13)
- Cardi B (December 17)
- “‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ Carpool Karaoke” featuring Michael Bublé, Cardi B, Paul McCartney, Shawn Mendes, Barbra Streisand, Migos, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and Ariana Grande (December 20)
2019
- Jonas Brothers (March 7)
- Celine Dion (May 20)
- Chance The Rapper (October 9)
- Kanye West (October 28)
- Harry Styles (December 10)
- Billie Eilish (December 19)
2020
- Meghan Trainor featuring Dr. Phil (January 30)
- Justin Bieber (February 18)
- BTS (February 25)
- Niall Horan (March 12)
2021
- The cast of Friends (June 17)
- Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel (September 9)
2022
- Nicki Minaj (April 6)
- Camila Cabello (April 18)
- Lizzo (June 27)