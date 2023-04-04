Here Is Every Artist That Went On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

On March 23, 2015, The Late Late Show With James Corden debuted on CBS. Quickly, the show found something that made a significant cultural impact: Days after the show premiered, on March 26, James Corden got in a car, Mariah Carey sat down next to him, and the two drove around while chatting and singing along with Carey’s hits.

That was the first “Carpool Karaoke” segment, which has created some memorable music moments over the past eight years. Adele rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse has gone down in pop/hip-hop lore. Paul McCartney’s turn in the passenger seat made Corden cry and was expanded to an hour-long special. Even Michelle Obama got in on the fun.

Now, though, the drive is coming to an end: The final episode of Corden’s The Late Late Show is set for April 28. So, Corden will no longer need help getting to work, as is the supposed reason why he gets the world’s biggest musicians to ride around and do silly things with him.

All told, a few dozen artists managed to get in on the fun, so we’ve rounded up a full list (as compiled by Wikipedia) of everybody who’s ever had the honor of participating in the beloved segment.

Check out the chronological list of segments (parts of which link to Uproxx’s previous coverage) below. To watch the segments, find the official “Carpool Karaoke” YouTube playlist here.