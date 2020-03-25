Like the other late-night programs, The Late Late Show has been off the air for a bit of time now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, though, James Corden is set to make a comeback, but not from the show’s studio: Corden will host “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” from his garage on Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

The special will feature artists performing from their homes: Billie Eilish, Finneas, John Legend (all Los Angeles), BTS (South Korea), Dua Lipa (London), and Andrea Bocelli (Italy). Additionally, non-musical guests like David Blaine and Will Ferrell will also make appearances.

Executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a statement, “Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time. With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

This announcement comes shortly after Corden observed the five-year anniversary of The Late Late Show and offered his thoughts on the show and the coronavirus situation in a self-shot video:

