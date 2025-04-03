Laufey Finds Freedom In Love With Her New Single ‘Silver Lining’

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey impressed with her 2023 album Bewitched (and the subsequent deluxe edition), but now, a new era is here: Today (April 3), she shared a video for a new single, “Silver Lining.”

Laufey says of the song, “‘Silver Lining’ is a love song about being able to set your true personality free when you fall in love. Your inner child comes out and you are emboldened by lust. Even if it takes you to hell, at least you’re with your partner.”

Laufey hasn’t announced a new album, but a press release notes the song is “the first taste of what marks a new Laufey era.”

This comes shortly after Laufey was in the news for a couple different reasons. First, she was part of Zach Braff’s all-star Garden State anniversary concert. Then, a billboard appeared in the California desert, saying, “Still struggling with my name? Visit saylaufey.com to learn.” The website includes a clip of Laufey explaining her name’s pronunciation on The Graham Norton Show. (A press release writes out the pronunciation as “lay-vay.”)

Listen to “Silver Lining” above and find Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.