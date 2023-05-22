Late last year and early this year, Matty Healy was making headlines for various on-stage antics. Now, The 1975’s singer is all the rage as rumors about a Taylor Swift relationship swirl. The whole situation is a major conversation topic online, which prompted a parody from Lewis Capaldi on TikTok.

Text superimposed on the video reads, “Random people on the internet preparing to give their thoughts on the ‘Taylor swift/Matty Healy discourse.'” As Carl Orff’s iconic “O Fortuna” symphony plays, Capaldi adopts an overly serious disposition as a number of clips with various video effects applied rapidly and hectically transition from one to the next. Capaldi captioned the post, “the world must hear what i have to say.”

For the record, Capaldi is clearly a Swift fan. He covered “Love Story” at a gig earlier this year, saying, “I was going to sing one of my songs next, but I thought it would just be better to play a Taylor Swift song.” He’s also declared that he “would LOVE” to collaborate with her.

Capaldi also spoke highly of Healy in a December 2022 interview, noting that they collaborated on material that ultimately didn’t make his latest album, last week’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. He said, “Listen, we wrote together for this album. I don’t think I’ve mentioned it before. So I love 1975. I think my favorite band just now. I just love how he is and how they are as a band in terms of the way he is now especially, he doesn’t give a f*ck.”