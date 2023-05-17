Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have truly taken the internet by storm after making their first public outing as a rumored couple while leaving a party in NYC just a few days ago. However, the connection between the two musicians has traced back almost a decade — and for those who are new here, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s get into it.

The two were first linked back in 2014, after Healy wore a 1989 shirt during his concert with The 1975 in Minnesota. That same month, Swift attended one of the band’s concerts, where they later met the same night.

MATTY HEALY IS TAYLOR SWIFT AF #1989 pic.twitter.com/d12MP8iCiR — kelly (@tweetsbykell) November 8, 2014

“We exchanged numbers, we’ll see what happens,” he said. “Would I go out with Taylor Swift? I mean, she’s a sensation. I wouldn’t say no.”

Shortly after Swift went to the concert, she was also spotted returning the t-shirt favor, as she rocked some of the band’s merch.

Then, 2015 happened. In February, Swift and Healy hung out together at an afterparty for the Brit Awards. However, the night prior, Swift had been introduced to a certain DJ ex (Calvin Harris) — and went to date him for about a year.

Healy also denied that the two dated, notoriously calling it emasculating in March of 2016, which has since made the rounds as a quote again. “F*cking hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” Matty said in an interview with Q Magazine (via NME). “You know, ‘F*CK. THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”