Lewis Capaldi saw Matty Healy’s antics The 1975’s At Their Very Best Tour and decided to remind everyone that he’s the ultimate prankster. The 1975’s latest UK stop was Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Wednesday night, January 25, and it would appear Capaldi knew whose footsteps he was (and was not) following.

Taylor Swift previously joined Healy and The 1975 on stage at London’s O2 Arena on January 12. It marked the first time she performed her perennial No. 1 single “Anti-Hero” for the first time and, and her presence kept Healy on his best behavior. A couple of days later, Healy revealed to a crowd that the band had asked Harry Styles to be a surprise guest and perform with them, but “it was a firm no.”

Cut to Newcastle. The big screen behind the stage showed live footage from backstage, saying, “GUEST STARRING HARRY STYLES.” The poor crowd screamed in delight, and when Capaldi walked out of the room instead, they screamed even louder.

“I was gonna sing one of my songs next, but I thought it would just be better if I played a Taylor Swift song,” Capaldi said before launching into Swift’s seminal Fearless single “Love Story.”

Capaldi is nearing the May release of his Broken Desire To Be Heavenly Sent album and has a slew of headlining tour dates scheduled for 2023. See them all here.