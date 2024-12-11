The investigation into former One Direction member Liam Payne’s tragic death is mounting up. According to reports, Argentinean officials have formally charged two people in connection with the musician’s untimely passing.

Based on documents obtained by Rolling Stone, two CasaSur Palermo Hotel workers have been accused of being connected to Payne’s demise.

The individuals facing charges in the matter include CasaSur Palermo’s manager and head of reception. At this time, their charges have not yet been listed in court documents. However, they reportedly were “notified” of the accusation they will later face.

“Since there is sufficient reason to suspect that they have participated in the investigated act, we ask that the following people give a statement,” read the legal document.

The CasaSur Palermo’s head of reception allegedly notified authorities of Payne’s alarming behavior prior to his fatal fall. During their first call, the staffer claimed Payne has taken “too many drugs and alcohol.” They then went on to accuse Payne of “trashing the entire room” or causing extreme damage to hotel property. However, by the second call, the employee allegedly grew nervous as they feared for Payne’s over safety saying he “may be in danger.”

This news follows reports that multiple individuals were detained and interviewed in connection with the star’s death.