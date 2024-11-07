Since Liam Payne’s tragic death in Argentina last month, detailed have gradually been revealed about the circumstances surrounding his passing. Now, the investigation has led to two people being detained.

Rolling Stone notes that per “multiple local reports,” Buenos Aires police have detained an employee of CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where Payne died, and an alleged drug dealer. The two are accused of supplying Payne with the narcotics that were found in his system in an autopsy.

Furthermore, police also obtained access to the home of an Argentine businessman friend of Payne, who presented himself as Payne’s manager but was not. He was accused of abandonment of a person, which could lead to a sentence of three to six years in prison. That accusation, though, does not require the suspect to be detained.

All in all, authorities have raided nine locations in connection to the investigation, eight of them related to the aforementioned three people. As for the ninth location, it was the room of a woman said to have been with Payne hours before he did. Police have also seized nine phones, three computers, two hard drives, and a jar of marijuana.

Other reports indicate Payne’s body has been flown to the UK ahead of his funeral.