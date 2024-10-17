The music world faced some tragic news yesterday (October 16), when former One Direction member Liam Payne died at 31 years old, after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Before his unexpected passing, Payne appeared to be enjoying his time in the country, as indicated by videos (viewable here) he shared just hours before his death.

On Snapchat, Payne spoke about his admiration for a painting he likes, and riding horses and playing polo. In another clip, he talked about having a “lovely day here in Argentina” as he had breakfast with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. As Sky News points out, it appears the videos were filmed earlier in the week before being posted yesterday.

Payne’s passing comes as he seemingly had a few things to look forward to. He released what would end up being the final single of his lifetime, “Teardrops,” back in March, perhaps as a lead-up to a new solo album, although one has not been announced. In August, it was revealed that he was set to be a judge on Building The Band, a new Netflix reality competition show hosted by Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. Named as judges alongside Payne were Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger.