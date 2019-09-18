Liam Payne has kept a relatively low profile since releasing his debut solo EP First Time last summer. In fact, he only just released his first single of 2019, and he makes his return with good company: “Stack It Up,” which Payne shared today, was co-written by Ed Sheeran and features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

While a lot of pop songs are about love and other emotions, Payne takes a more financial approach to things on his latest track, which is all about padding his bank account. He sings on the chorus, “I got dreams and I got time / But that ain’t enough to get me by / So I stack it up, man, I gotta work for it / Yeah, I got money on my mind.”

Payne says the song “is about working hard, being inspired and achieving your dreams.” He also said that working with Sheeran isn’t the fastest process, saying, “The funny thing about Ed Sheeran is that it’s all email. Scrolling through your inbox. It could be weeks, months [before a reply].” Ultimately, Payne is optimistic about the song, as he previously said, “It has the potential to be as successful as my other songs and those of One Direction. I hope the same thing happens.”

Listen to “Stack It Up” above.

