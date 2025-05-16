Warmer weather is officially on the horizon in many countries, but nothing is as hot as Lisa’s feelings for an unknown lover. Well, that’s the message on Lisa’s latest Alter Ego single, “When I’m With You” featuring Tyla.

Today (May 16), Lisa and director Olivia De Camps leaned into those summer elements and her tale of a blazing romance for “When I’m With You” music video. From hot and heavy choreography breaks to cool waves of poolside shots, Lisa and Tyla how effortless fluid they can blend their sounds.

“But they don’t know what I know / But they don’t know what I know / Told me I should leave you alone / Told me, ‘Stay your ass at home’ / But I don’t mind / Could’ve been a good girl, but I won’t be / I’ma turn one night to a whole week / I’ma let you control me / Give it to me good like you own me / All my pride goes out the window / When I’m with you,” sings Tyla.

Lisa flexes her raps skills: “Quick trip, one way, and I’m there for you / Good girl, I’ll dare, but I’m bad for you / Elevate my space and my bed for you / Anyways, any day, I make plans for you / Like it when you tell me what to do / Like it when you tell me, ‘Break the rules’ / I like that side of me when we get together / I’m way better / When I’m with you.”

Watch Lisa’s official video for “When I’m With You” featuring Tyla above.

Alter Ego is out now via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Find more information here.