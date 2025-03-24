Justin Bieber has not felt the love from users online lately. However, Bieber Fever hasn’t been eradicated just yet. In fact, Blackpink’s Lisa opened up about the moment the was overcome by fandom.

During an interview with The Guardian, Lisa confessed that her admiration for Justin Bieber nearly left her speechless.

When asked which song she knows all the lyrics to, Lisa replied Justin Bieber’s breakout hit “Baby” with Ludacris.

“Everyone knows the lyrics to ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, don’t they,” she playfully asked. “I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young.”

Lisa then recalled meeting Bieber for the first time, saying: “I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi. I didn’t tell him how much I loved him, because I’m too shy.”

Bieber isn’t the only North American musician Lisa is fond of. Later in the chat, Lisa gave a special shoutout to both SZA and Ariana Grande. Lisa revealed

SZA’s “Snooze” and Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” are the first song she wakes up to. But Britney Spears‘ “… Baby One More Time” was the first song she ever fell in love with.

“My older cousin would come ’round to play at my house, and she was a big fan of Britney Spears,” she said. “She put on ‘… Baby One More Time’ and I was like, ‘What is this song? I love it.’ I watched the music video and fell in love with her.”

Lisa proves that even global superstar can be shy superfans.