In a little under two weeks, K-pop star Lisa is releasing her debut solo album, Alter Ego, supported by the eclectic singles, “New Woman,” “Moonlit Floor,” and “Born Again.”

While the music on the album will represent different aspects of the Thai singer’s personality, she’ll also be showing off those facets in another medium: comic books. To celebrate Alter Ego, Lisa has announced the launch of her own comics imprint, Lalisa Comics under Zero Zero Entertainment. Naturally, the first book is called Alter-Ego: The Official Comic and is inspired by Lisa’s upcoming album. Illustrated by Japanese artist MINOMIYABI, a former Disney Imagineer whose previous works include collaborations with ANA, Gorillaz, BoyWithUke, Yungblud and more, the 56-page comic is available for pre-order now and ships on March 24th with two art prints of characters from the book (one of which is a random alter ego of the main character, Vixi).

You can pre-order the book here, and see below for the synopsis.