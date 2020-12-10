Since rising to fame, Lizzo has become an inspiration in the body positivity movement. She’s known for her feel-good lyrics and optimistic outlook, but that doesn’t mean she’s happy every day. Like everyone else, Lizzo has days where she’s struggling to keep her mental health in check. In a recent video, the singer got real about how negative comments can affect her body image in order to let fans experiencing the same know that they’re not alone.

Sharing a video on TikTok, Lizzo opened up about how hard it can be to not believe hateful comments about her body — and she doesn’t always have an answer:

“I came home and took my clothes off to take a shower. And I just started having all these really negative thoughts about myself like, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe all the mean things people say about me are true. Why am I so disgusting?’ And hating my body. Normally, I’d have something positive to say to get me out of this, but I don’t — and that’s okay too. I think these are normal, they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us. We are the best of us and I just have to know that tomorrow how I feel in here is going to change and I can only hope that it changes for the better. But I know I’m beautiful, I just don’t feel it, but I know I’m going to get through it.”

@lizzo A little tmi for ur fyp… for anyone who has these thoughts too I hope you have a better day tomorrow ♬ original sound – lizzo

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has opened up about how fame has affected her mental health. “Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the sh*t that you already have,” Lizzo said in a previous TikTok video. “If that sh*t is f*cked up, you’re just going to have even more magnified f*cked up sh*t situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even like supposed to feel that way so it f*cks you up even more because you feel super f*cking ungrateful.”

Watch Lizzo’s honest TikTok video above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.