Lizzo has had the kind of come up that most musicians dream about. Even if 2020 was a strange one for her, as it was for the rest of the music industry, she still picked up the most Grammy nominations of any artist this year, and it was only her first year being nominated. To celebrate the success of last year’s Cuz I Love You, and likely all the years her mom was there before the money and the fame, Lizzo decided to share her Christmas gift to her mom with the world.

In a sweet Instagram post, Lizzo shares the clip of her mom coming out with eyes closed, not knowing there’s a brand new car in the driveway. Once she opens her eyes, the excitement takes over. Her mom doesn’t really have words besides “thank you so much!” but her exclamations get the point across — this is still unreal to her. ‘You see these things on television and you never expect it to happen to yourself!’ her mom said. “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” Lizzo wrote in the caption. “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.” Check out the post below.