Lizzo is the kind of artist who is always ready to celebrate others. Maybe that’s just her nature, maybe it’s because she was grinding so long and hard before her own big break, either way, she’s the queen of recognizing when others are having a pivotal moment. And I think we can all agree that, right now, Lil Nas X is having one. After he broke out huge with the “Old Town Road” fiasco, Billy Ray Cyrus remix, record-breaking Billboard performance and more, plenty of people chalked all that extra noise up to one-hit-wonder ephemera. Little did they know he had plenty more internet-breaking to do.

Now, his debut album Montero is finally out, and doing things like landing at No. 2 on the Billboard album chart, generating three top-ten hitsgetting eleven tracks onto the chart. Lizzo was one of the first to let the young rapper know how proud she is of his success, sharing her all caps celebration on Twitter:

CONGRATULATIONS TO @LILNASX!!!! #MONTERO IS BEAUTIFUL, HEARTFELT & NECESSARY… 3 TOP 10s AND A #2 DEBUT IS A 🍾BIG DEAL🍾 YOU SHOWED US HOW TO INNOVATE AND BE TRUE TO OURSELVES—I HOPE UR HAVING CHAMPAGNE TODAY— CELEBRATE YOURSELF ❤️ YOU DESERVE IT IM SO PROUD OF YOU🥲 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) September 27, 2021

oh my god u did not have to congratulate me! thank you so much lizzo i’m tearing up fr 💕💕💕😢 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 27, 2021

Ok, now it’s time for a collab right? That’s how this works, isn’t it? We’re all more than ready.