Lizzo Covered Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ In An 8-Year-Old Youtube Video And It’s Still Amazing

08.04.19 2 hours ago

Lizzo has risen to stardom when her 2017 song, “Truth Hurts,” gained popularity after being featured in the Netflix original movie, Someone Great. After breaking out into the mainstream, the singer has gone on to perform at award shows, play a high energy set on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, and even make a music video with her idol Missy Elliot. But before the fame, Lizzo was promoting her artistry herself through the internet.

The singer’s old YouTube channel recently surfaced with less than 1,000 subscribers. She posted videos of her singing and covering popular songs on piano and the flute. Among other things, it showcases the singer’s budding talent and proves she’s come a long way through hard work, perseverance, and an upbeat attitude. And the most-watched video is Lizzo singing a cover of Adele’s hit song “Someone Like You.” Posted eight years ago, the video’s caption reads, “Hey! Bored & playing around with music again. Found the chords and decided to have some fun. Thanks for watching!”

You can watch the 2011 cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” above.

