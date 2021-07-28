Lorde Is Interested In Collaborating With Harry Styles

Lorde hasn’t historically been a huge collaborator, as none of her albums have credited feature guests on them — although they feature contributions from people like Jack Antonoff, Tove Lo, and Clairo. She’s certainly not opposed to collaboration, though, and in fact, she just gave her pick for somebody she’d like to work with: Harry Styles.

She made the reveal during a new episode of Vogue‘s “73 Questions” series. When asked, ‘Who’s an artist that you’re dying to collaborate with,” she briefly paused to give the question some thought before answering, “I kinda want to talk to Harry Styles.”

Speaking of collaborators, Lorde revealed the best piece of advice Antonoff has ever given her, saying, “Once, he said to me, ‘Don’t let me ruin your life more than I already have.’ [laughs] He’s a nut.”

She’d probably also be keen to get in the studio with (or at least meet) Arcade Fire, as one of their shows was her pick for the best concert she’s ever been to. She said, “I wanna say Arcade Fire at Coachella. I was 17 and I was in the crowd and I had never seen anything like it, it was incredible.”

Check out the “73 Questions” video above.