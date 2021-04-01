Getty Image
Pop

Lorde And Marlon Williams Covered Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Tougher Than the Rest’ At A New Zealand Concert

by:

After staying out of the public eye for more than a year, Lorde is making her way back to the spotlight. The singer spent much of 2020 to herself as she continues work on her upcoming third album. With that being said, she recently joined Marlon Williams onstage during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand. The performance came during Williams’ during run of New Zealand shows as a part of his current tour. Together him and Lorde delivered a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest,” which can be found on The Boss’ 1987 album, Tunnel Of Love. The cover comes after Bruce Springsteen covered Lorde’s breakout hit, “Royals,” during a 2014 concert in New Zealand.

At the end of 2020, Lorde spoke about the upcoming project in a recent interview and revealed how a past trip to Antartica influenced the album’s yet-to-be-revealed title. “I actually decided on the album name right around that trip,” she said. “Just coming back from that trip I thought ‘this is what it is,’ which is not something that’s even close to being announced, and that in itself is a weird announcement. There is something so inspiring about it.” Lorde has also written a book about her trip called Going South.

You can watch the duo cover “Tougher Than the Rest” in the video above.

