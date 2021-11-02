Lorde officially kicked off her Solar Power era last summer with a sunny and carefree visual alongside her title track. But the joyous nature of the video showed only one side to the themes explored on Lorde’s LP. Now sharing a video to her song “Fallen Fruit,” Lorde explores the repercussions of humans’ obsession with consumption.

The visual, directed by Joel Kefali and Lorde herself, opens in the same location as her “Solar Power” visual. Instead of showing only the sunny beaches, though, it constantly flips from daytime to nighttime, when everything has been destroyed and set on fire. In a newsletter emailed to her fans alongside the visual’s release, Lorde said the “Fallen Fruit” video was meant to symbolize how treating nature with “disrespect” will ultimately lead to its destruction:

“In the ‘Solar Power’ video, you were introduced to the island as a lush paradise — glistening water, blue skies, not a grain of sand out of place (barring that pesky beach trash…). Cut to: humans doing as they do, getting greedy, treating the land with disrespect and stripping it of its beauty. There’ll always another pristine place to start again, right? The gardens that were once lush and fruitful are now on fire. The fishing boats are busted up and overturned. All that’s left of the peaches are their pits. Amid all that, my character makes a choice.”

Watch Lorde’s “Fallen Fruit” video above.

Solar Power is out now via Universal. Get it here.