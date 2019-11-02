Fans have not heard much from Lorde over the past couple years. For example, her most recent post on Instagram comes from April 2018, while her latest tweet was sent in November 2017. She sounded optimistic this summer, though, when she shared an Instagram story and said that her third album was “in the oven.” However, a lot has happened between now and then: As Lorde notes in a message she sent to subscribers of her newsletter, her dog passed away, which has taken its toll on her.

Pearl, the dog Lorde adopted in 2018, died last month following bouts with illnesses. She writes that Pearl was an important part of her musical journey, and now that he is gone, that journey will be delayed: “Pearl had two cardiac arrests about an hour apart, and after the second one, he died. I was holding him when he went, and I know he knew that I was there. But this loss has been indescribably painful, and a light that was turned on for me has gone out. […] He was instrumental to the discovery that was taking place. I felt he led me towards the ideas. And it’s going to take some time and re-calibration, now that there’s no shepherd ahead of me, to see what the work is going to be.”

She concludes the message by asking for her fans’ patience, writing, “So I’m asking for your patience, as 2020 comes around and you start to wonder where the next record is. I have lost my boy, and I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this for you. It won’t be the same work — as anyone who has felt loss can understand, there’s a door that opens that you step through, and everything is different on the other side. But when this great loss crystallizes inside me, and my chest rebuilds around it, hopefully I’ll be able to finish up, and share it with you, and we’ll all grow together, as we always do.”

Lorde’s most recent album is 2017’s Melodrama, while her latest single is a remix of “Homemade Dynamite” from 2017 that features Khalid, Post Malone, and SZA.

Read Lorde’s full message below.