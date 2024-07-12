Here’s Literally One Second Of New Music From Lorde

It’s now been a few years since Lorde’s latest album, Solar Power from 2021. Lorde has occasionally dropped breadcrumbs since then, and now she has shared another one, this time with a snippet of new music.

On her Instagram Story last night (July 11), Lorde shared a video of herself bopping to approximately one second of new music. It’s hard to tell anything about a song by listening to a second of it, but the snippet seemed to by rhythmic and dance-ready.

ONE SECOND L4 SNIPPET 😭 Lorde via Instagram Stories “Will be back in touch 🩻” pic.twitter.com/3V47HVF5ix — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) July 12, 2024

Last month, Lorde seemingly teased something new with a cryptic Instagram post that reads, “Use the existing tools wherever possible. If the tools do not exist you are spiritually obliged to create them.”

This comes after an Instagram post from last August in which Lorde wrote, “After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

In a February 2023 interview, she also said, “You know, it’s my intention, it’s always my intention, to move as quickly as I f*cking can, and then that ends up taking different forms. But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will.”