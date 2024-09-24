Brat summer is sort of, kind of over, but the party is just beginning for its creator Charli XCX. On September 14, the “Talk Talk” singer kicked off her Sweat tour.

Thanks to the North American run being a joint venture with co-headliner Troye Sivan, it is a dual experience. However, that hasn’t stopped Charli XCX from finding a way to one up herself each night. Tonight (September 23), Charli XCX treated fans to s surprise cameo from Lorde. The pair took to Madison Square Garden’s stage in to perform their song, “Girl, So Confusing Remix.”

In the clip captured by a concertgoer (viewable here), the New York City audience couldn’t hold back their excitement as they immediately joined in to sing along.

Oddly enough fans speculated that the original version, which was featured on Charli XCX’s Brat album was a dig at Lorde. While it appears that Lorde could’ve been the muse to inspire the record, based on her leaning vocals to its remix the two quickly shut down whispers that the singer had tension with one another.

Even on stage inside of Madison Square Garden, Charli XCX and Lorde immediately embraced each other as they worked the crowd. Clearly, there’s no bad blood between the duo.