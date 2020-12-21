It has been three years since fans have had new material from Lorde, but finally, she has made her surprise return. That’s right: @onionringsworldwide, Lorde’s once-secret onion ring review Instagram account, is back.

One of the most fun pop stories of 2017 was the realization that Lorde was running an Instagram account on which she reviewed different onion rings she has eaten. After the account went public, Lorde took it down, explaining to Jimmy Fallon at the time, “Now everyone knows about it and it’ll feel like something I’m doing to crave fame, then people are gonna be throwing onion rings at me on tour and it was gonna turn into a whole thing. It was fun for like five seconds, but I’m still going to keep eating onion rings.”

Lorde’s last post on the account was on June 12, 2017, but over the weekend, she made her first new post in 3.5 years, sharing a photo of an onion ring and writing, “Don’t call it a crumb back…” She reviewed a few onion rings in subsequent posts and revealed in one of them that the first run of her account affected her relationship with the food. She wrote, “I’ve got to be honest with you, this reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017. I’d get a smile and a wink from waitstaff– it got embarrassing, you know? But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil.”

Check out Lorde’s new onion ring reviews above and below.