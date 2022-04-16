After four long years, Lorde released her third album Solar Power last summer. The project became her third consecutive top-five album after it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. In addition to announcing the project last summer, Lorde also unveiled a lengthy tour in support of Solar Power. It kicked off back in February and has been smooth sailing for the most part up until now. Unfortunately for Lorde and fans alike, there’s a small hiccup in the tour as she was forced to postpone a pair of shows due to a bout with laryngitis.

“These past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you,” she wrote in an email to fans. As a result, last night’s show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and tonight’s show at The Anthem in Washinton D.C. have been moved to August 25th and August 29th, respectively.

“I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly,” Lorde continued in the email. “I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able.”

Hopefully, Lorde can stick to the regularly scheduled programming once she fully recovers. Lorde’s Solar Power Tour is set to continue through March 2023 with additional stops in North America, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.