Lorde, Mitski, And Bleachers To Headline All Things Go Festival 2022

Maryland’s All Things Go Festival has announced the lineup for 2022. Headliners include Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers; the rest of the performers are treats for indie fans, with Lucy Dacus, King Princess, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Julien Baker, Goth Babe, Maude Latour, Bartees Strange, Jack Kays, Michelle, Wallice, Kyle Dion, and The BLSSM. The festival will take place on Saturday, October 1.

☁️ WHOA ☁️⁠

Presale starts Thursday at 10am EST⁠.

Sign up for access to limited tickets at the lowest price possible : https://t.co/f9s83jvQVm#allthingsgo☁️ pic.twitter.com/ekK8DkCJKE — All Things Go (@AllThingsGo) April 11, 2022

Last year, All Things Go announced that they were moving to a larger event space — Merriweather Post Pavilion outside of Washington, DC — to accommodate more music fans. The move allowed the festival to expand its capacity and have two stages instead of just one. This year will also be at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Pop star Lorde is set to headline a few festivals this year, including Primavera Sound in Los Angeles alongside Arctic Monkeys and Nine Inch Nails as well as Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas next to Jack Harlow and Gorillaz. This is part of her world domination after unveiling her third studio album Solar Power last year, whose compelling singles “Stoned At The Nail Salon” and “Mood Ring” had everyone’s attention.

Check out All Things Go’s full lineup announcement above. Information about tickets can be found here.