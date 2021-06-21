Fans have known for a little bit now that Lorde’s next album is titled Solar Power and that it’s on the way in the not-so-distant future. Now, we have some more concrete info: Today, Lorde shared the Solar Power tracklist and confirmed the album will be released on August 20.

Lorde says of Solar Power, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Another interesting note from the announcement is a new physical release format for the album, dubbed the “Music Box.” Described as “a first-of-its kind, discless format” and “an alternative to a CD,” it “will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.”

Lorde said of the format, “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

Check out the Solar Power tracklist and Lorde’s upcoming tour dates below.

1. “The Path”

2. “Solar Power”

3. “California”

4. “Stoned In The Nail Salon”

5. “Fallen Fruit”

6. “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)”

7. “The Man With An Axe”

8. “Dominoes”

9. “Big Star”

10. “Leader Of A New Regime”

11. “Mood Ring”

12. “Oceanic Feeling”

02/26/2022 — Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Festival

02/27/2022 — Upper Moutere, NZ @ Neudorf Vineyards

03/01/2022 — Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay

03/02/2022 — Havelock North, NZ @ Black Barn Vineyards

03/04/2022 — New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

03/05/2022 — Auckland, NZ @ Outerfields

03/10/2022 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/12/2022 — Melbourne, AU @ SMMB

03/15/2022 — Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre

03/19/2022 — Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater

04/03/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Opry House

04/05/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/07/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Willfrid Pelletier

04/08/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

04/12/2022 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

04/15/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/16/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/18/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/20/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/22/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

04/25/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

04/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/30/2022 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

05/01/2022 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

05/03/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/05/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

05/07/2022 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/25/2022 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

05/26/2022 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

05/28/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

05/30/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

06/01/2022 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/02/2022 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/07/2022 — Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris

06/08/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/10/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/13/2022 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/14/2022 — Munich, DE @ Zenith

06/16/2022 — Rome, IT @ Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

06/17/2022 — Villafranca di Verona, IT @ Castello di Villafranca

06/18/2022 — Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress

06/21/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

06/23/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.