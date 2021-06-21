Fans have known for a little bit now that Lorde’s next album is titled Solar Power and that it’s on the way in the not-so-distant future. Now, we have some more concrete info: Today, Lorde shared the Solar Power tracklist and confirmed the album will be released on August 20.
Lorde says of Solar Power, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”
Another interesting note from the announcement is a new physical release format for the album, dubbed the “Music Box.” Described as “a first-of-its kind, discless format” and “an alternative to a CD,” it “will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.”
Lorde said of the format, “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”
Check out the Solar Power tracklist and Lorde’s upcoming tour dates below.
1. “The Path”
2. “Solar Power”
3. “California”
4. “Stoned In The Nail Salon”
5. “Fallen Fruit”
6. “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)”
7. “The Man With An Axe”
8. “Dominoes”
9. “Big Star”
10. “Leader Of A New Regime”
11. “Mood Ring”
12. “Oceanic Feeling”
02/26/2022 — Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Festival
02/27/2022 — Upper Moutere, NZ @ Neudorf Vineyards
03/01/2022 — Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay
03/02/2022 — Havelock North, NZ @ Black Barn Vineyards
03/04/2022 — New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
03/05/2022 — Auckland, NZ @ Outerfields
03/10/2022 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
03/12/2022 — Melbourne, AU @ SMMB
03/15/2022 — Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre
03/19/2022 — Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater
04/03/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Opry House
04/05/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/07/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Willfrid Pelletier
04/08/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
04/12/2022 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
04/15/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/16/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/18/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/20/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
04/22/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
04/25/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
04/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/30/2022 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
05/01/2022 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
05/03/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/05/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
05/07/2022 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/25/2022 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
05/26/2022 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
05/28/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
05/30/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
06/01/2022 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/02/2022 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/07/2022 — Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris
06/08/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/10/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/13/2022 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
06/14/2022 — Munich, DE @ Zenith
06/16/2022 — Rome, IT @ Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
06/17/2022 — Villafranca di Verona, IT @ Castello di Villafranca
06/18/2022 — Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress
06/21/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
06/23/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.