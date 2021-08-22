Lorde is currently celebrating the release of her third album Solar Power, and while she’s absolutely deserving of her own spotlight moment, the singer is also using some of the press she’s getting to shine a light on some of her peers in music. This includes Lil Nas X who she spoke about during a recent interview with YouTube Originals’ series, Released.

Lorde was asked to name songs that were ideal for certain moments and situations in her life and when it came time to mention a record ideal for a “night on the town,” the singer named Lil Nas’ “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

“Just before I left New Zealand, I was in a real zone of wanting to go out and dance and party a lot,” Lorde said in the interview. “And the song that we would all just lose our minds to was “Montero” by Lil Nas X. It’s just so good.” She added, “Every time that would come on, we would just lose it. It would get embarrassing, you know?”

Lil Nas caught wind of the singer’s comments after a fan brought it to his attention on Twitter and he was left in shock at her selection. “No f*ckin way omg,” the rapper wrote in response.

no fuckin way omg https://t.co/KxFVYahbOH — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 22, 2021

You can watch Lorde’s interview with YouTube Originals and view Lil Nas X’s comment above.

Solar Power is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.