Back in 2019, Stephen Colbert met Lorde while visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in her home country. Last night, the two reunited on The Late Show, albeit with Lorde making her appearance remotely over video. During their chat, the two touched on a number of topics, including Lorde’s revealing Solar Power album cover.

Colbert started talking about the album, noting that CBS actually wouldn’t allow him to show the image on the show due to its relatively risqué nature. He then asked Lorde about the inspiration behind the cover and Lorde explained:

“My friend just took it. It was just me jumping over a friend on a beach. For those who don’t know, it is my butt kind of from below and I’m in a bikini, so it’s like a little hardcore. But it was so joyful to me. It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral and, I don’t know, sexy. […] You gotta do it while you got it, you know?”

She also talked about touring behind the album, saying, “It sort of doesn’t seem real, but I’m super keen. I think this album is so joyful and big and such a good thing to experience with a bunch of people, so I’m glad that the timing worked out that I can do a tour. It seems crazy.”

Speaking of performing, Lorde also teased a future appearance on The Late Show, saying, “I am actually in LA, but, Stephen, I’m coming to you and I’m bringing a lot of my friends, and we’re going to show you a little bit about what Solar Power is about, so I look forward to seeing you again.”

Watch Lorde on The Late Show above.

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.