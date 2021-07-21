Lorde is well under way with her long-awaited Solar Power album rollout. The singer first returned from an lengthy musical hiatus with her album’s sunny title track, a carefree song meant to be blasted on the beach. But with her new single “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” Lorde offers a more reflective number.

Lorde’s “Stoned At The Nail Salon” boasts the wistful strumming of an acoustic guitar as the singer contemplates how her life has fundamentally shifted in the last few years. She sings of worrying she’s chosen the wrong path and learning to let go of the life she pictured for herself as a teenager. Much like her “Solar Power” track, the song features backing vocals by Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, according to Pitchfork, as well as New Zealand natives Marlon Williams and James Milne.

About the song, Lorde said she penned it as a reflection on aging:

“This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions. I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts…”

Listen to Lorde’s “Stoned At The Nail Salon” above.

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.