Lorde’s highly anticipated third studio album, Solar Power, is already almost here. We’ve already heard the title track and “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” and now Lorde has started rolling out a series of stripped-back performances shot on the rooftop of legendary New York City studio Electric Lady.

The studio versions of both songs were already relatively raw, but these Rooftop Performances remove all of the processing and layered production to isolate Lorde’s beautiful vocals with Jack Antonoff’s muted electric guitar, giving us a glimpse at the strength of the songs in their most basic form.

“We had plans to do a handful of songs but the fine warm day became a large storm, and we got through one take of ‘Solar Power’ and had to tap out for fear of electrocution,” the singer wrote in a recent email to fans. “Picked it back up the next day. I love both.” Check out “Stone At The Nail Salon” above, and both renditions of “Solar Power” below.

Solar Power is out August 20. Pre-order it here. Lorde will also embark on a lengthy tour in (relatively) intimate venues around the world, kicking off early next year. Check out all the dates and pick up tickets here.